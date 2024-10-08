Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. 10,727,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 54,359,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several research firms recently commented on MARA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

