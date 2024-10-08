Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.06. 245,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 682,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trupanion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trupanion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

