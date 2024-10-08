Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.89 and last traded at $77.24. Approximately 530,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,456,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.