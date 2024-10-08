Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 197,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,889,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at $506,691.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,388 shares of company stock worth $107,072. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

