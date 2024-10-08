Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.83 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $996.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,124.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,038.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.