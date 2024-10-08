NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,818,000 after buying an additional 358,930 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,172. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

