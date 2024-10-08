Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.86.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,446. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

