Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. 2,503,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $54.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.