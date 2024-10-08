Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $2,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BOX by 143.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,725.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,661,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Up 0.8 %

BOX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 138,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.