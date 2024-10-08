BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.93.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $947.94. 77,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $960.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $891.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $827.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

