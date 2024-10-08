Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.30. 48,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $375.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.49 and a 200-day moving average of $320.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

