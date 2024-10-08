WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

