GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 719 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $66,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

