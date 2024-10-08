Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.94. 283,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,530,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

