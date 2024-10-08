Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696,574. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

