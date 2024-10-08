Park Place Capital Corp Buys 1,071 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $525.78. The company had a trading volume of 851,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,229. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $529.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.16 and a 200 day moving average of $495.45. The firm has a market cap of $476.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

