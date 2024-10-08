Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 580,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 475,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,068,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,893.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,893.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock traded up $4.74 on Tuesday, reaching $582.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,441. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.68 and its 200 day moving average is $573.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

