iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 966,995 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

