Park Place Capital Corp Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.68. The company had a trading volume of 722,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $246.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $211.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

