Park Place Capital Corp Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

RSG traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.15. 157,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.65 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

