Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 445.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFLR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 216,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 119,657 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,477,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 396.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. 130,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

