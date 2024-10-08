FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 121.4% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,864. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

