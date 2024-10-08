FCF Advisors LLC Buys 8,193 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 293,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average is $146.86. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,100 shares of company stock worth $13,563,526 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

