Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 833,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,368. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

