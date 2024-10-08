FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. 91,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

