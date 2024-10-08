3,803 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,435. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.78.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

