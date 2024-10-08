Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

