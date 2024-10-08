Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Reduced by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.63. 108,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

