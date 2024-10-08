FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,028.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,196. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. 200,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,614. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.21.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

