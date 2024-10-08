Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lowered by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.76.

Shares of NFLX traded up $17.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $719.02. 1,283,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,782. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $725.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $678.35 and a 200 day moving average of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

