FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 5,861 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,122. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

