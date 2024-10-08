Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,655,000 after buying an additional 446,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 464,981 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 716,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,506,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 590,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $182.88. 284,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.