Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Holdings Lessened by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $45,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,357,000 after buying an additional 4,675,324 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,618,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,520 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,447. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $190.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

