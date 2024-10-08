FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $96,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,805,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,092,886.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,882.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $1,805,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,092,886.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,305. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SQSP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

