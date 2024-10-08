FCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,331 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 92,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,870. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

