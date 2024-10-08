FCF Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Boston Partners raised its stake in Weatherford International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 439,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,287,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after buying an additional 353,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Weatherford International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 288,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $33,951,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WFRD stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. 146,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.88. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

