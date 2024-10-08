Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,041. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.