Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Linde stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.23. 312,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

