Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $4.62 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $702.38 million and approximately $33.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00007390 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,476.41 or 0.99967489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00054725 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,075,035 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,066,883.56133297 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.64543481 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $28,614,526.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

