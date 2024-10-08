Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $102.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00006979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00042375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

