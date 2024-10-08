USDX [Kava] Market Cap Tops $75.12 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $75.12 million and approximately $285,243.28 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,496.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00531327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00029721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00072898 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000131 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

