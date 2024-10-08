DigiByte Hits Market Cap of $116.27 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $116.27 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,496.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00531327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00239346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00029721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00072898 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,294,369,974 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

