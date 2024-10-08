Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $11.99 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $3,060.85 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00070047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,434.85 or 0.40697892 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

