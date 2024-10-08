UBS Group Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $120.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $140.82. 145,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,973. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.