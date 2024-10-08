Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Purchases $44,165.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber purchased 36,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $44,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,912.42. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 150,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

STTK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

