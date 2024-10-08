Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,743.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Melvin John Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $334,460.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

