Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $26,898.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,390,948. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,949. The company has a market cap of $480.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

