Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 20,498 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.64) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($259,142.36).

Vistry Group Stock Down 24.3 %

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 309.50 ($4.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 963.50 ($12.61). The company had a trading volume of 14,092,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,249. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 668 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,436 ($18.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,344.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,268.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

