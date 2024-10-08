Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $189.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.59.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 2.1 %

Chevron stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 2,492,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $272.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 952.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 76,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 95,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,515,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.