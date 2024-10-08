Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $138.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,340 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $64,735,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,467,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

